Two more accomplices of Pak-based terrorist Rinda arrested in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pak-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more of his operatives from Ferozepur.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akashdeep alias Akash from Ferozepur, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Jass from Faridkot.

Ferozepur SSP, Charanjit Singh, told the media that on the disclosures of the four accused arrested from a toll plaza near Karnal in Haryana on Thursday, Punjab Police have been conducting raids to apprehend the other members of the module.

He said that the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, along with the district police of Ferozepur arrested these two operatives when they were trying to flee in a Mahindra Scorpio car following the arrest of their four accomplices in Karnal.

The four persons arrested by the Haryana Police on Thursday were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all from Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh from Ludhiana. The police recovered three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5 kg each) and one pistol from their possession.

The SSP said that the police have also brought gangster Rajvir Singh, alias Raja, who had introduced Gurpreet to Rinda, on a production warrant from the Bathinda jail. Raja is a hardcore criminal having dozens of cases registered against him.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that both the operatives arrested on Friday were directly involved with the module busted in Karnal, Singh said, adding that they had received several consignments sent by the ISI and Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorist groups and further delivered them at the behest of Rinda.

According to Singh, Akashdeep revealed that Rinda had sent a consignment of explosives using drones which he along with Gurpreet received at his grandmother’s village.

Meanwhile, a new case has been registered against these accused persons in Ferozepur Cantonment police station under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act and Arms Act.