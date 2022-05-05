India logs 3,275 new Covid cases, 55 deaths

NEW DELHI: India has logged 3,275 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With this, the active cases in the country now stand at 19,719, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total Covid positive cases.

The Ministry, in a press release, informed that the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.78 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.77 per cent.

As many as 55 deaths from the virus were also reported in the last 24 hours. The last 24 hours saw 3,010 recoveries from Covid, taking India's cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,47,699.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. As per the release, a total of 4,23,430 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 83.93 crore (83,93,79,007) cumulative tests. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.63 crore (1,89,63,30,362) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,34,93,473 sessions. Under the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years, which began on March 16, more than 2.97 crore (2,97,07,359) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.