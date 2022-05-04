Rahul Gandhi partied in Kathmandu, nightclub confirms

KATHMANDU: The viral video of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at a Kathmandu nightclub, that set off a political slugfest is refusing to die down with leaders from all corners jumping in.

This video surfaced at a time when Congress is seen to be facing a leadership crisis and this episode has refuelled accusations that Rahul is a ‘part-time’ politician.

On Tuesday, media reports had said Rahul Gandhi reportedly attended the wedding of a friend in the capital city of Nepal. The video which went viral on various social media platforms showed the Congress leader attending the party.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reports said he was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub in Kathmandu. However, there was no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.

However, a source in the nightclub confirmed to ANI that “He (Rahul Gandhi) was there after the marriage party at LOD (Lords of the Drinks).”

He was there to attend the wedding of former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar Bhim Udas’s daughter.

While the BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to hit out at Rahul Gandhi, Congress sharply reacted and said “it has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday questioned “why he has ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity”.

“Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claims over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul Gandhi have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?” Malviya tweeted.

Malviya’s tweet came in response to Congress’ counter-attack on the BJP after the slugfest over Rahul Gandhi’s viral video.

“Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country, Nepal, to participate in a marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage. Maybe after today, the BJP may decide (if) it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends,” said Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress media department head.