Coal stock figures cited by me authentic, says Jain

NEW DELHI: Power minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday claimed the coal stock figures cited by him in his recent letter to Union Power minister R K Singh was authentic and if there was any confusion, it was created by the Centre and its website.

In his April 28 letter to Singh, Jain had given details of low coal stock at various thermal plants supplying power to Delhi, and urged the Centre to ensure adequate availability of coal for uninterrupted electricity supply in the capital.

Replyng to Jain, Singh had charged that the Delhi government was "misleading" the public with incorrect information about the electricity situation in the capital, according to sources. He had also shared availability of coal at various plants.

The coal stock figures mentioned in the April 28 letter to Singh were taken from Centre's website -- National Power Portal, Jain said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"After my letter, they may be through diversion of rakes or some other way, increased coal supply a little bit," Jain said answering a question over the issue of coal stock at thermal power plants.

The Delhi power minister claimed that even the Union Power minister has accepted that the coal stock at different power plants was for 3-5 days only, while it should be maintained for 21 days.

"I sent him authenticated data, which was available on their website. There is no confusion in it, if anyone has created any confusion it was done by the website and the Centre," Jain said.

Jain in his fresh letter to Singh on Monday, had appreciated the Centre's efforts to replenish coal stock at power plants, and maintained that the figures cited by by him were based on the daily coal report of the National Power Portal managed by the Centre.