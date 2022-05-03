President Ram Nath Kovind, others extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

NEW DELHI: As the devotees across the country celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, President Ram Nath Kovind and a number of political leaders extended wishes on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan, on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind, wished all "Eid Mubarak" and requested Indians to pledge to serve humanity.

"Eid Mubarak to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters! Celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, this festival is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in society. On this holy occasion, let us all take a pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the needy," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

While extending wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the festival is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty. "My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-Ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty. EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Naidu further added that he hopes that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love and mutual respect. "May the pious and noble ideals associated with EidUlFitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and happiness."

The BJP national president JP Nadda wished all on the Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that the occasion brings with it happiness and prosperity. "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion brings with it loads of happiness and prosperity in the lives of all our people," he tweeted.