Indian, Pakistan armies exchange sweets in LoC on Eid

SRINAGAR: Armies of India and Pakistan on Tuesday held a customary exchange of sweets in Teetwal and Uri sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Defence sources said two armies exchanged sweets at Teetwal crossing on Kishanganga river in Tangdhar in Kupwara district and at Kaman Post (Aman Setu), Uri in Baramulla district.

"At Teetwal, a contingent of 6 JAK Rifles exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers, similarly a contingent of 11 Dogra held the exchange with its counterparts at Kaman Post (Aman Setu).

"Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in the Union Territory," a defence official said.

The Indian and Pakistan armies agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year, and despite minor violations, much to the respite of border residents and farmers, the agreement has been holding well.