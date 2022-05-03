Devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at Jama Masjid on Eid-Ul-Fitr

NEW DELHI: After almost two years, devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

"I wish everyone on the occasion of Eid. I hope peace and growth prevail everywhere," said Rahim, a devotee.

During the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in the last two years, devotees were requested to offer Namaz in their homes as mosques in the national capital were closed due to Covid-19. "We are happy that we got a chance to offer namaz here after almost two years. I have come here with my entire family," said another devotee.

Hoping for the peace in the country, another devotee said, "I am happy offering namaz here. I wish peace prevailed in the country and the country should not be divided in the name of religion by politicians."

Meanwhile, Police have also deployed adequate security arrangements around Jama Masjid to avoid any mishappening. "Adequate security arrangements have been done in Jama Masjid and nearby places. There is sufficient deployment of police forces. Eid celebrations must be done peacefully, following law and order," said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioners of Police, Delhi.