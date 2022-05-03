'Amit Shah go back': K'taka Youth Cong stages protest

BENGALURU: Karnataka Youth Congress staged a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and urged him to go back, alleging that he encouraged corruption.

The agitators gathered near Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road, raised slogans such as ‘Amit Shah go back’, ‘Kannada virodhi Amit Shah’ (anti-Kannada Amit Shah) and ‘Amit Shah supporting corruption’.

The agitators alleged that ruling BJP is protecting those involved in PSI scandal. They also slammed that Amit Shah is talking about Hindi imposition.

Manohar, a Congress leader, stated that Amit Shah should make it public on how much share he gets from the corruption practised in the state by the ruling BJP leaders.

“The BJP is indulging in all departments and in all recruitment process… the genuine candidates who appeared in exams have been betrayed by the BJP. The people of the state won’t forgive them,” said G. Janardhan, another Congress leader.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not condemning the corruption practised in the state. It seems the central leaders are taking their share,” he said.

“Amit Shah is trying to impose Hindi language in Karnataka. He should understand that if he proposes to neglect Kannada language, the people will teach a good lesson,” stated L. Jayasimha, a Youth Congress leader.