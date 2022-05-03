After 2 yrs, scores of devotees throng mosques to offer Eid Namaz

Tight security arrangements were put in place at major religious places and also in different parts of the city for peaceful progression of the Namaz. The Delhi Police said it has warned of strict legal action against rumour mongers.Festivities broke out with people greeting and hugging each other after the Namaz and shopping their favourite delicacies."The Namaz of Eid is performed after sunrise and it used to be carried out around 8-9 am earlier. But this time, we preponed it keeping in mind the scorching heat these days," Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.