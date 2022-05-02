National

Watch: Tense moments from SpiceJet flight that injured passengers

A few were injured on head, required stitches and one of the passengers injured his spine, according to the spokesperson.
Representative image
Online Desk

Chennai: On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to over 40 passengers.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, added the Spokesperson. SpiceJet expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured.

A video showcasing the situation inside the flight went viral on social media:

Watch it here:

