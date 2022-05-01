Experts emphasize pneumococcal vaccination amongst elderly

Chennai: Even as the state health department has initiated the administration of pneumococcal vaccines for adults across the State, not many are aware of the same. While children getting vaccinated is a common topic of discussion, adult Immunization is also the need of the hour, say experts.

Doctors say that getting the medical community active and taking necessary precautions for certain adults, such as elderly people and people with underlying diseases such as lung diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Kidney diseases, etc., who are vulnerable to infections that can be effectively prevented by vaccines would increase the life expectancy. This helps to avoid worsening the existing diseases, avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and help people live their life doing things they love to do.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious Disease Specialist at Global Hospitals said that “Vaccinations are extremely important in improving quality of life. Post Covid-19, the success rate of vaccines has been established, but what has also come to light is that with age, immunity reduces, and those people suffering from severe diseases would need the most protection. Pneumonia and Influenza vaccines have the highest benefit when taken timely. It needs to be recognised as a threat to adult immunization, and awareness needs to be created around this topic. Sensitisation in the medical community and spreading information at the general public level is extremely crucial in today’s time and age.”

Post COVID-19, the faith in vaccines has increased, and substantial improvements and increments in adult vaccination are essential to protect the vulnerable age group, people suffering from severe diseases, to reduce health consequences.

Dr S Balasubramanian, senior pediatrician, stated, “Without vaccination so many lives couldn’t have been saved or changed, and eradicating diseases like Polio, Smallpox and negligible cases of tetanus wouldn’t have been possible thus, increasing the mortality rate of Indians. An infant taking the flu shot and the pneumococcal vaccines is of utmost importance as it helps the child in building stronger immunity and improving the quality of their childhood.”

He added that we need to create awareness about vaccines for both infants and adults. Although the awareness is increasing with the passing year, there is still a considerable gap to cover. Multiple diseases like polio and smallpox have shown the success rate of vaccines followed up with rigorous vaccination drives.