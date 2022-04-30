Chidambaram hits out at Assam govt for arresting Mevani in false case

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram has lashed out at the BJP regime in Assam for arresting Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on flimsy grounds. Chidambaram took to Twitter to lampoon the BJP government after a local court there granted bail to Mevani.
“The court in Barpeta, Assam has granted bail to Jignesh Mevani, MLA of Gujarat. The court found that no sane person could have intended to outrage the modesty of a lady police officer in the presence of two male police officers and held that the FIR had no merit.
The court found that there is no evidence to hold that Mevani was an insane person!” Chidambaram tweeted.
Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Assam Chief Minister on the issue, the former union minister from Tamil Nadu wondered, “If Mr Mevani was not insane and yet a false FIR was registered against him, there must be someone who was insane? Will the CM of Assam entrust the case to the CBI to find out who was the insane person who caused the FIR to be registered against Mr Mevani?”
PC calls out BJP govt's incompetence on coal issue
Earlier, in another series of tweets, Chidamabaram called out the ‘incompetence’ of the BJP led Centre for the coal shortage induced a cute power shortage in the country. He also accused the Modi regime of covering up its incompetence by blaming the previous Congress governments.
“Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage. Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!”
“There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments! Government has found the perfect solution: cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes!” Chidambaram added, concluding his critique with the slogan Modi hai, mumkin hai.