Chidambaram hits out at Assam govt for arresting Mevani in false case

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram has lashed out at the BJP regime in Assam for arresting Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on flimsy grounds. Chidambaram took to Twitter to lampoon the BJP government after a local court there granted bail to Mevani.

“The court in Barpeta, Assam has granted bail to Jignesh Mevani, MLA of Gujarat. The court found that no sane person could have intended to outrage the modesty of a lady police officer in the presence of two male police officers and held that the FIR had no merit.

The court found that there is no evidence to hold that Mevani was an insane person!” Chidambaram tweeted.