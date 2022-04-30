100+ cases daily: B'luru sees steady rise of Covid infections, health dept on high alert

Bengaluru: The health department in Bengaluru is on high alert after the city reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis since the last seven days.

Bellandur, Hagadur, Varthur, HSR Layout, Doddanekkundi, and Koramangala, all of which have dense populations of software professionals, have reported new Covid cases.

These areas are also home to major IT enterprises.

Bengaluru is second in the country in terms of infection rates, with a 0.09 percent infection rate and no fatalities.

The Bengaluru Urban district recorded 127 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,667.

Authorities have instructed malls, movie theatres, hotels, and restaurants to closely adhere to Covid requirements.

It is now mandatory to allow only those who have received two doses of vaccine to enter.

The authorities have also requested that immigrants and people from other countries who are reporting a high number of instances be tracked.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stationed marshals in congested areas to monitor and ensure that Covid requirements are followed.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka health government is concerned about the progress of Covid booster dose administration.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the vaccination campaign on January 10th, targeting 7 lakh frontline workers, 6 lakh health personnel, and 8.60 lakh people over the age of 60.

Four months down the line, the achievement is not satisfactory in terms of administering a booster dose.

As per the guideline for booster dose, persons who have completed nine months after second dose are eligible.

However,the booster dose has been administered to 16.68 lakh persons so far, according to the department.

The state government has appealed people to pay and get the booster dose. It is being given free for frontline workers and persons above 60 years of age.

Majority of people are waiting for the government to arrange free booster shots.