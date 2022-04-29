Less than one day coal left in many places: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that there was a severe coal crisis across the country and many places have just one day of reserve left.

Raising the alarm over the ongoing coal crisis, Jain said, "No (power) backup (is there)... (the) coal backup should be for over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's (stock) is left".

He further added, "If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there's no issue. But if the power plant shuts down it will be problematic (in Delhi)...There's a coal shortage in the country," said Jain in a media briefing, a day after he held an emergency meeting over the issue.