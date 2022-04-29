Bijendra Prasad assures to sort out 1000 MW power shortage soon

Patna: Acknowledging power shortage across the state, Bihar's Power Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav assured on Thursday that a power shortage of around 1000 Megawatt (MW) power will be resolved in a day or two.

"A power supply shortage of around 1000MW is presently going on in the state and it will be resolved in a day or two," said Yadav.

Adding further Yadav said, "there is some problem all over the country and in Bihar. We are taking steps to overcome them."