Modi lauds double-engine govt for development of northeast region

Diphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the double-engine government for the development of northeast regions.

PM Modi is in Assam to lay the foundation stone of several projects.

"Today, the double-engine government is developing the nation with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Assam.

Expressing happiness over the development of northeast regions, PM Modi said, "Today when someone visits northeast and witnesses the rapid development taking place in the region, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems of the region."

He said that the Government of India is beginning the project of building 'Amrit Sarovar' in every district of the country along with the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The work of building more than 2,600 'Amrit Sarovar' has begun. Such water bodies have a rich tradition in the tribal society. With this, water reservoirs will be created in every village, and they will also become a source of income for the people," PM Modi said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' in Diphu town with PM Modi.

A huge crowd dressed in traditional attire came to listen to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region, said the government in an official statement.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 'Amrit Sarovar' projects.

The state will develop these 'Amrit Sarovars' at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

At around 01:45 pm, he will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.