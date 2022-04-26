Precaution dose of Covid vaccine will protect family, society, says expert

New Delhi: Precaution dose of Covid vaccine will be helpful to boost immunity and is important to protect family and society against the pandemic, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Precaution dose will have a huge impact on Covid surge. Precaution doses are available for free in government hospitals. A precautionary dose will be helpful to boost immunity."

"We have seen that after two doses, hospitalization has reduced. Those who are admitted are those whose vaccination schedule is incomplete. The third dose is important to protect the family and society," he emphasised.

Dr. Kumar raised concerns over the surge in Covid cases in the last few days. Asked about the dominant variant in the present surge, Dr Kumar said that the omicron sub-variant has been prevalent and ruled out the XE variant present in the incoming patients.

"A surge has been witnessed for the past 4-5 days and positivity rate increased to 4-5 per cent. We have 12 patients admitted including two children and 10 adults. One child is sick and we have kept him on oxygen support. Omicron sub-variant has been prevalent in patients," he added.

The national capital reported over 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the city went past the 4,000 mark and currently stand at 4,168 which is the highest since February 12.

The active cases were 4,331 on the said date. The national capital witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 per cent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 per cent.