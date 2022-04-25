Shah: India now seen as a ‘geocultural’ nation

Puducherry: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said culture was the common thread binding the citizens of the country across different regions and once India is started to be seen as a “geocultural” country, all the problems will be solved automatically.

In his address at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo in this union territory, Shah heaped praises on the latter for his contributions to the country and said to understand India, one has to read or listen to him.

“From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari to Dwaraka to Bengal, there is one culture that binds--Constitution is important...country should run on this. But, if there is a bonding, it is the culture. The culture is its soul. This will be understood as soon as you read Sri Aurobindo,” he said. “There is one country in the world that is geocultural that is based on culture which has no boundaries and that is our India...and if one starts to look at India as a geocultural country, then all the problems will be automoatcially solved,” he claimed.

The Minister earlier visited the Aurobindo Ashram and paid homage at the memorials of Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, The Mother. Shah also visited Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum here and the hailed national poet and freedom fighter as the “epitome” of patriotism.

Later, at a different event, Shah laid the foundation stone for various government projects as well as inaugurated completed ones.