Security beefed up ahead of Shah’s visit to Pondy today

Puducherry: Ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Security has been beefed up in Puducherry. A three-tier security will be provided during Shah’s visit who will arrive here on Sunday.

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and senior officials, among others will receive the Home Minister at Puducherry Airport in the morning. He will later inaugurate the 150th birth anniversay celebrations of Saint Philosopher Sri Aurobindo and will lay the foundation stone for three academic buildings at a cost of Rs 48.66 crore at the Pondicherry University.

Shah will also visit the Aurobindo Ashram and Bharathiyar museum after the University function and will have lunch and rest at the Raj Nivas where Rangaswamy will hold discussions with him. Thereafter, he will lay foundation stone for various projects under the Smart City project at a government function at Kamban Kalai Arangam.