India suspends tourist visas for Chinese citizens as payback: Report

New Delhi: India has suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals, global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) has told its member carriers.

The move appeared to be a response to Beijing stonewalling India's appeals about approximately 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes. The neighbouring country has till date refused to let them enter.

These students had to leave their studies in China and come to India when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the beginning of 2020.

In a circular issued on April 20 regarding India, the IATA said, "Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid." It said the following passengers are allowed to enter India: nationals of Bhutan, India, Maldives and Nepal; passengers with a residence permit issued by India; passengers with visa or an e-visa issued by India; passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) card or booklet; passengers with a persons of Indian origin (PIO) card; and passengers with a diplomatic passport.

The IATA also said that tourist visas with a validity of 10 years are no longer valid.

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.