Folks, get ready to watch 'Lyrid Meteor Shower' tonight in India

What is Lyrid Meteor Shower?

According to NASA, the Lyrid Meteors Shower have been observed for the last 2,700 years. The meteors are part of a debris left by the Comet Thatcher. It will reverse its course in another 45 years.

Where do they come from?

The brightness of a meteor shower is called the radiant point. The Lyrid Meteor Shower lies between the constellations of Hercules and Lyra, in the north-eastern part of the sky. According to Birla Planetarium, C/1861 G1 Thatcher is a long period Comet that takes 415 years to orbit the Sun once.

Which Indian cities will be able to watch this?

The Lyrid will peak around 8:31 PM in Kolkata, Delhi, and in other parts of the country. They could be able to watch the radiant point from the sky.