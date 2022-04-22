Folks, get ready to watch 'Lyrid Meteor Shower' tonight in India

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is also known as April's Lyrids, the meteor shower will be visible in Indian skies from tonight till April 29. The radiant of the April's Lyrids shower is located in the constellation of Lyra, near the brightest star, Vega. The peak of the of Lyrid Meteor Shower is typically visible around April 22 each year.
This time the brightness of the moon could be reduced by 20-25 per cent. It is being said that due to the brightness of the moon, the April's showers could be seen early in the morning mostly before dawn. Experts have said there will be at least 10-15 meteors every hour and can be visible from Delhi, Kolkata as well as certain other parts of the country. The peak will happen at 8:31 PM IST.
What is Lyrid Meteor Shower?
According to NASA, the Lyrid Meteors Shower have been observed for the last 2,700 years. The meteors are part of a debris left by the Comet Thatcher. It will reverse its course in another 45 years.
Where do they come from?
The brightness of a meteor shower is called the radiant point. The Lyrid Meteor Shower lies between the constellations of Hercules and Lyra, in the north-eastern part of the sky. According to Birla Planetarium, C/1861 G1 Thatcher is a long period Comet that takes 415 years to orbit the Sun once.
Which Indian cities will be able to watch this?
The Lyrid will peak around 8:31 PM in Kolkata, Delhi, and in other parts of the country. They could be able to watch the radiant point from the sky.