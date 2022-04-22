Boris in India live updates: Modi holds talks at Hyderabad House with UK PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday as part of his two-day India trip and visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram and met industrialist Gautam Adani, a day before his formal talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on key international and bilateral issues in New Delhi.
The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement: British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi
We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times: British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi
Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free: British PM Boris Johnson
Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship: UK PM Borris Johnson
Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defense sector, trade, climate & energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region: PM Modi
PM Boris Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic: PM Modi during joint statement
We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission...We stressed on a free, open, inclusive & rules-based Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi
PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson witness the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom
Delegation-level talks between PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson are underway at Hyderabad House
Modi and Boris Johnson hold talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi & British PM Boris Johnson arrive at Hyderabad House to hold talks
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls on British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementing the India-UK Roadmap 2030, EAM says.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan
UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
"Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan