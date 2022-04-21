Precautionary dose to be available free at all govt CVCs in Delhi

New Delhi: The precaution doses for all eligible beneficiaries will be available free of cost at all government vaccination centres in Delhi, it was announced on Thursday.

"In order to give the benefits of precaution doses to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years of age group, free of cost in all Government CVCs from April 21," the Directorate of Family Welfare said.

However, the provision of paid precaution dose in private CVCs will also continue to be available, it added further. The same vaccines, as used for previous dose, will be available for the precaution doses. It said that the citizens need not to register afresh for the administration of precaution doses.

The Delhi government also said that necessary changes in CoWin have been made for Delhi wherein both online and walk-in appointments will be available.

The Union Health Ministry had decided to provide precaution doses for all 18 plus population from April 10 on the completition of nine months from the date of administration of second Covid doses.