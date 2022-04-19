"Married the person I loved": Win for Kerala couple in 'Love Jihad' row

Kochi: Joisna Mary Joseph, who is at the centre of a love jihad controversy in Kerala, on Tuesday said that she married the person she loved and expressed hope that her parents will approve her marriage.

Her remarks came after the Kerala High Court dismissed the petition filed by Joisna's father against her marriage with a Muslim man named Shejin.

"I married the person I loved. So I wanted to go with him. I liked him and started living with him. I told the court about my decision. It is a decision made by a person over 18 years of age. We will both talk to our parents. We will convince them," Joisna told ANI.

Joisna's husband Shejin said he has no problem with Joisna living as a Christian until her death.

"We hoped that the verdict would be favourable. As two persons over the age of 18, we are permitted by law in India to live as we wish. The allegation that we were at the SDPI centre came while we were both at my father's brother's house. Such controversy spread at that time," she said.

"I am not religious. I will have no problem with Joisna living as a Christian until her death. That is her personal matter. I will not interfere in it. In my case, she did not interfere I hope. It will continue that way until death. Everyone should allow us to live in peace," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Division Bench of the High Court sent Joisna with Shejin after the woman submitted in the court that she was not under any detention and had gone with Shejin with her consent.

Joisna's father had earlier filed a complaint with police that she was under illegal detention.

Shejin is a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Earlier, a CPIM leader from Kozhikode district had supported the allegation of Joisna's father that the interfaith marriage was part of love jihad.