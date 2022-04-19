"Direct Hit": Indian Air Force successfully test fires BrahMos Missile from Su30-Mkl Jet

New Delhi: In demonstrating its operational preparedness, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.

The "live firing" of the missile was carried out in close coordination with the Indian Navy, the IAF said.

The missile hit the target with accuracy and precision, officials said.

"Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy," the IAF said in a tweet.

In 2016, the government had decided to integrate the air-launched variant of the Brahmos into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.