A Twitter user wrote, “Are these fellows crazy or are they trying to convert even animals?” Alt News found that a news channel had reported that a man had courageously saved his four-year-old son from being attacked by an elephant in Malappuram district. Panchayat officials confirmed that when the boy raised his arm to give a coconut to the elephant, the animal charged at him. The father hence pulled the boy away.

First published on www.altnews.in