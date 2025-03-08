Narrow escape for passengers as TN govt bus crashes flyover median, hangs from 40 feet

CHENNAI: Nearly 40 passengers had a close brush with death after the government bus they were travelling on hit the median of a newly constructed flyover on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, which left it hanging precariously from a height of about 40 feet, on Saturday.

Had it not got stuck between the parapets, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus would have fallen from that height resulting in a major tragedy. The police said 15 passengers suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the SETC luxury bus with around 40 passengers onboard was heading towards Bengaluru from Chennai on Saturday morning. When the bus was speeding in the newly constructed flyover near Dhamaal in Kancheepuram, the driver lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the median.

In the impact, the bus got stuck between two parapet walls, and was dangling from the flyover at a height of about 40 feet.

The onlookers immediately alerted the rescue team, and the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kancheepuram rushed to the spot. They rescued the passengers from the vehicle, of whom 15 who suffered injuries were taken to the Kancheepuram GH.

Meanwhile, the Baluchetty Chatiram police lifted the bus with the help of a crane. They have registered a case and further investigation is on.