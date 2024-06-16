Mutharasan condemns attack on CPM office in Tirunelveli over support to inter-caste marriage, demands law to prevent honour killings

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the attack on Communist Party of India - Marxist's Tirunelveli district committee office by a gang who opposed the Marxist party's support to an inter-caste couple who got married on June 13.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the CPI(M) had said that the party's office in Tirunelveli was vandalised by a dominant caste gang on Friday. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

In a statement released on Sunday, the CPI leader urged the government to pass a strict law in the ensuing Assembly session to prevent honour killings and also to extend protection to the inter-caste couple so they could lead a life without fear.

He said that Madan, a 28-year-old man from Tirunelveli city, and Udaya Dhatchayani, a 23-year-old woman from Perumalpuram, were in love and had expressed their desire to get married. “Their desire to marry is not wrong according to natural justice, social justice principles, and government laws. But a casteist gang is involved in the illegal act of separating the two, who are about to start a married life. We strongly condemn the heinous act of trespassing into the Tirunelveli district committee office of CPM, attacking the leading leaders, including the lawyer there, and ransacking the district committee office,” Mutharasan stated.

“The Tamil Nadu government should ensure that the police department works without compromise in registering the case, securing the evidence, protecting the documentary evidence, confirming the crime in court, and getting severe punishment for the criminals,” Mutharasan demanded, urging the state government use an iron fist to suppress such divisive forces.