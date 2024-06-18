MTC's July-September bus tokens for senior citizens to be distributed from June 21

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will start the distribution of tokens to elderly commuters for free travel in buses for the July-December 2024 period from June 21.



People above the age of 60 years are eligible for free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month under the senior citizen free bus pass scheme.

Upon submitting an application and proof of age, tokens for free travel will be issued. Tokens will be issued for six months from January to June.

To apply afresh, beneficiaries may submit the application form along with address proof (ration card) and proof of their age (Aadhar, driving licence, voters' ID and educational certificates) and two colour passport-size photos at any of the 40 depots or terminus in the city. To renew, they need to bring the old free travel card and a passport-size photo.

The tokens would be issued from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 42 centres from June 21 to July 31.