Mother's Day Special | From state support to heartfelt celebrity moments: Stories that celebrate motherhood
This Mother's Day, DT Next presents a special collection capturing the many facets of motherhood. From heartfelt tributes from celebrities for their mothers to an in-depth report on Tamil Nadu's maternal welfare schemes — the collection informs, celebrates, and reflects on the role of mothers in our lives.
- 10 May 2025 8:10 PM IST
This Mother's Day, revisit Tamil films that celebrate mother-child bond
As we celebrate Mother’s Day, DT Next pays tribute to the iconic onscreen mother-child duos that have captured our hearts and left an indelible mark on cinema. These unforgettable relationships have transcended the silver screen, resonating with audiences worldwide. From heartwarming dramas to poignant thrillers, these onscreen duos have gifted us some of the most memorable moments. Let's look at some of the most iconic mother-child duos that continue to inspire and touch our hearts.
- 10 May 2025 8:00 PM IST
Looking for a last-minute thoughtful gift for your mom? We've got you covered!
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you are still undecided about We have got you covered, and check these creative, healthy and last-minute gifting options to make your mom feel special this Mother’s Day on May 11.