Mother's Day Special: From paneer sandwich to strawberry milkshake, check out some recipes you can try at home

CHENNAI: Mother's Day is here and thinking about making your mother feel special and relaxed? Here are a few easy recipes for kids to try to make delicious treats for their moms

Corn cheese balls

Ingredients

1 cup sweet corn

1/3 cup grated cheese

1 medium-sized potato

1 tbsp + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour (maida)

1.5 tbsp cornflour

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

3/4 tsp pepper powder

1/2 tsp oregano

Breadcrumbs (as needed)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (for deep frying)

Instructions

Rinse and cut the potato in half. Pressure cook for 4–5 whistles. Peel and mash well. Set aside.

Pressure cook sweet corn with a pinch of salt for 5 whistles. Drain water completely.

Blend the corn coarsely in batches and transfer to a mixing bowl.

To the corn, add mashed potato, grated cheese, 1 tbsp maida, cornflour, chilli powder, garam masala, pepper, oregano, and salt.

Mix everything thoroughly to form a thick dough.

Roll the mixture into small, even-sized balls.

Place them on a plate. (You can refrigerate at this stage if prepping ahead.)

In a small bowl, mix 2 tbsp maida with a little water to form a thick paste.

Dip each ball into this paste, then roll it in breadcrumbs until evenly coated.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan.

Fry the balls in batches (3-4 at a time) until golden brown.

Drain on a paper towel and serve.

Paneer sandwich

Ingredients

4 slices of bread

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

2 tablespoons capsicum, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 teaspoons coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons oil

Instructions

Take the paneer and crumble it well. Set aside. Heat oil in a pan – add ginger garlic paste, onions, and sauté till golden brown.

Then add capsicum and fry for a minute. Add chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt, and tomato sauce. Give a quick stir. It should be saucy and not too dry; add a little water if it’s too dry. Then add crumbled paneer.

Mix well, cook for a minute, garnish with coriander leaves, and switch off. Trim the edges of 2 slices of bread.

Spread a generous layer of paneer stuffing on one side and close it with another slice of bread. Press it well so that it gets sealed.

Heat a dosa pan with ghee and toast the bread until it turns golden brown on both sides.

Cut diagonally and serve hot/warm.

Strawberry milkshake

Ingredients

100 gms strawberries (frozen)

1 cup milk (boiled, cooled, and chilled)

2 to 3 small scoops of strawberry ice cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Instructions

Measure and take 100 gms of strawberries from the pack.

Rinse them well and pat dry. Chop off the green leafy part. Chop the strawberries roughly.

Now, to a mixer jar, add the strawberries first.

Add milk to it. Boiled and cooled milk, preferably full-fat, should be used.

Add sugar to it. (Though this is optional, as we are adding ice cream, I added very little)

Add 2 to 3 scoops of strawberry ice cream to it.

Blend until smooth and creamy. If you like chunky pieces in your milkshake, then blend accordingly.

Pour into a serving glass. Top it with whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry.