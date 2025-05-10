Mother's Day Special: From Dr Priya Selvaraj to Sanchana Natarajan, celebrities share tributes to their moms

CHENNAI: This Mothers Day, prominent individuals from various industries open about their unwavering bond, and how their mothers have been the cherished figures and how their moms are the best

Quality time matters

Because of work, I don’t get to spend much time with my mom daily. She loves going out for lunch or dinner, so this Mothers Day, I’m planning to take her out for a nice meal – maybe even do some shopping. I think what she craves the most is quality time together, and honestly, I crave that too.

When it comes to what my mom means to me, I always think of what Dhanush sir says in interviews, “Ammanalle ellarukkum pudikkum. Evalavu pudikkum Kedyathu. Amma is everything.”

- Sanchana Natarajan, actor

Sanchana Natarajan

======================================

Anchor of the family

Amma means everything to me – she’s my best friend and the anchor of our family. Since we’re in the same profession, I often discuss performances and characters with her. In our house, we talk about everything. If a script comes in, we all sit together, share opinions, and talk it through. Amma has given me insight into acting as a profession, what’s right and what’s not. And our conversations go far beyond work - I discuss everything with her.

Wishing a Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing mothers out there. And as I always say, don’t celebrate your mom only on Mothers Day, celebrate her every day.

- Shivathmika Rajashekar, actor

=========================================

'Mom treats us like friends'

My mom means the world to me. The most inspiring quality is her patience. Whether it’s handling personal life, stress, or any situation, she remains composed. It’s usually impatience that leads us to make mistakes. But my mom hardly ever makes mistakes – and that’s because of her calm and patient nature.

When it comes to discussing work or personal things, it’s always easy with her. Mom treats us like friends. Whether it’s boyfriend problems or work issues, my mom is all ears for me and my sister. I’ve learned so much about motherhood from my mom. I am who I am today because of my parents.

- Shivani Rajashekar, actor

Shivani and Shivathmika

---------------------------------------------------

Continuing mother's legacy

I have a very lovely connection with my mother. It is because of my mother that I ventured into the culinary world. It is her passion that inspired me to cook from the age of seven. From a humble pepper rasam to getting featured with British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and also listed in India’s top 30 chefs, my journey’s foundation was laid by my mother. I am continuing her legacy. This Mothers Day, I would like to thank her for being in my life and letting me cook from a tender age. I love you, amma.

-Shribala, chef

Shribala

=====================================

A note to Kamamma

Dear Kamamma, one lifetime just isn’t enough to celebrate you. I am endlessly grateful to you for bringing me into this world – more importantly, into your world. As I begin to step into your shoes, I now realise and understand the complexities, the chaos, the sacrifices, the long hours of hard work – and also the fire, the love, and the energy you have poured into everything you’ve taken on.

Today, I’m especially grateful for something I will cherish for the rest of my life - the beautiful transition we’re going through. We began as mother and daughter, and as we grow older and wiser, I see you becoming my friend. Happy Mothers Day, Kamamma.

-Dr Priya Selvaraj, fertility expert/ clinical embryologist

Dr Priya Selvaraj

=============================================

To my first

My mother is my first teacher, my fiercest cheerleader, and my forever safe place. She taught me what confidence looks like – not by telling me, but by living it. She showed me that independence isn’t a choice, it’s a way of life. She raised me to be bold, to speak up, and to stand tall, even when my voice shakes.

Because of her, I walk with purpose. Because of her, I know that I am enough. And that is the legacy I hope to pass on to my daughters. Mom, thank you for everything..today and always.

- Rohini Manian, entrepreneur