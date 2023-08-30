Begin typing your search...

Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.

30 Aug 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday.

Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.

