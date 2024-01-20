Modi arrives in Tiruchy, to offer prayers at Srirangam, Rameswaram temples

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tiruchy and is set to offer prayers at the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Saturday.

Later, he will also worship at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in Rameswaram. At Srirangam, the PM will listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.

Thereafter, he will reach Rameswaram in the afternoon and perform darshan and pooja at the temple and also attend recitation of devotional songs at the shrine.

Srirangam temple is also known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam'or 'Vaikuntam on earth'. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.