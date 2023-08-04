MHC reserves final judgment in a batch of cases against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) on Friday reserved the final order in a batch of cases against the jailed Minister Sentilbalaji to continue in the Council of Ministers without portfolio.

The petitioner's counsel and the Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram appeared before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu and filed the written submission.

Marking the submission, the Chief Justice posted the matter for pronouncing the order without mentioning any date.

J Jayavardhan, son of AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar and another petitioner S Ramachandran filed a quo warranto petition against the continuation of Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet as Minister without portfolio.

Likewise, another petitioner ML Ravi filed a petition to quash the government order, which allows Senthilbalaji to continue as Minister without a portfolio in the cabinet.

The Senior counsel Raghavachari appeared for Jayavardhan and questioned whether a tainted and incarcerated person can be appointed as a minister, and if so what duty he vested to serve while he was in prison.

The Senior counsel Sakthivel for another petitioner M L Ravi contended that the Governor has the power to remove a Minister under certain circumstances, the Governor removed Senthilbalaji with reasons hence this removal is fit to accept.

Noting that the Governor kept the removal of Senthilbalaji in abeyance the Senior counsel argued that he cannot revisit his actions again.

However, the AG said that the Governor cannot act on his own will, he must arrive at an opinion of the Council of Ministers, and he can only act in accordance with and advice of the Ministers.

All the petitioners submitted their written arguments, and the final judgment is reserved without any date.