MHC grants bail to former AIADMK Min MR Vijayabhaskar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in two different IPC cases.

MR Vijayabhaskar moved the Madras High Court seeking to grant anticipatory bail against under Sections 143, 294 (b), 341, 353 and 506 (ii), 341, 153A, 504, 505 (1) (b) of IPC and Section 3 of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Karur police registered a complaint against Vijayabhaskar, allegedly he and others had organised a public meeting and obstructed the public and hence, based on the complaint given by the Village Administrative Officer.

And in another case in 2022 during the local body election for the post of chairman in Thanthonimalai, Karur it is alleged that Vijayabhaskar indulged in a melee. Hence, based on the complaint given by the Village Administrative Officer, an FIR came to be registered against Vijayabhaskar.

The Justice ordered Vijayabhaskar to be released on bail in the event of arrest or on his appearance, within a period of one week before the learned Judicial Magistrate I, Karur, on condition that the petitioner shall execute separate bonds for a sum of Rs.5,000 each.