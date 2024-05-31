Mayiladuthurai Collector assures ration cards, land patta to trans persons found begging

TIRCUHY: Trans persons who were found begging were assured of financial aid for self-employment by Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi during a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday. The aid will be provided with the support of the social welfare department.



After receiving a series of complaints including waylaying incidents from the public against the atrocities created by the trans persons at Mayiladuthurai old and new bus stands and Varadachariar park during night hours, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection on Wednesday early hours between 12.30 am and 1.30 am.

He found a few trans persons waiting on the road and conducted an inquiry with them. He also advised them that they would be provided with financial assistance for running a self-employment unit and asked them to take part in a meeting.

As per the schedule, the Collector organised a meeting on Wednesday at the Collectorate in which a section of trans persons took part.

While addressing them, Mahabharathi asked them to lead an honourable life.

He asked the social welfare department officials to arrange a programme to encourage them to start self-employment.

The Collector also said that the trans persons would be provided ration cards, housing site patta, and loans and appealed to the revenue and civil supplies department officials to ensure their demands were fulfilled. “My only concern is to uplift your livelihood and quit anti-social activities and lead an honourable life,” the Collector told the trans persons.