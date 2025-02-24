Madras HC refuses to bar Isha's Maha Shivaratri event after pollution control body gives clean chit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the plea of a litigant seeking to restrain Isha Foundation from conducting it's grand gala event on Maha Shivaratri alleging serious violation of pollution norms.

The petitioner failed to establish right to grant any relief to injunct Isha from conducting the event and this court do not find any acceptable ground to interfere with Isha, said a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar while dismissing the petition.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on behalf of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board ( TNPCB) filed a counter affidavit stating that Isha has been complying with all the pollution control statutes and rules. It also has adequate sewage treatment facilities to handle the event where several lakh of devotees and volunteers would participate on the night of Maha Shivaratri. The survey conducted also revealed that the ambient noise level is within the prescribed level(75 db (A)) by the board, said the affidavit.

The advocate appeared for the petitioner relied upon a judgment of Supreme Court and submitted that no one can be allowed to use speaker beyond 12 in the mid night, usage of loud speakers is not facet of any religious event, submitted the advocate. Since, it is an educational institution as per Isha's claim, they cannot be allowed to use the loud speaker for the event as the ambient noise would exceed the prescribed level, said the advocate.

Further, nearly seven lakh participants would gather to the event as Isha claims, they dont have adequate sewage treatment plant to handle liquid and solid waste, which would result in water pollution, added the advocate.

Senior counsel Sathish Parasaran on behalf of Isha objected to the submission of petitioner and wondered from who he is trying to protect me, I'm the organiser of the event and the participants are gathering there volunteerly, hence we are not forcing or distrubing any one, he submitted.

Further, Parasaran, refused the claim of the petitioner that he is neighbour to Isha foundation, the senior argued that he is residing on Saravanampatti village which far away from the foundation, hence there is no ground for the petitioner to set the law in motion, he added.

After all the submission the bench dismissed the petition.

The petitioner, ST Sivagnanam, moved the court accusing Isha of noise and pollution, and destroying the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.

He submitted that Isha was violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, by conducting the grand gala every year in an open space throughout the night.