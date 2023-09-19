Ma Su seeks explanation on shawarma death in Namakkal from FSD

CHENNAI: The State health department has sought a departmental explanation of the incident of the death of a 14-year-old girl from Namakkal after eating shawarma, from the District Designated Officer and Food Safety Officer. She was treated at a private hospital and was reported dead before she could be treated.

It has also been reported on September 17th, that 42 persons suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting after eating at Iwins Restaurant on the night of 16th September 2023 in Namakkal district.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered the District Nominated Officers of the Food Safety Department to monitor and inspect whether the restaurants across Tamil Nadu are following appropriate guidelines in food preparation.

The Namakkal District Food Safety Department's Designated Officer has submitted the details of the inspection and action has been taken against the restaurant. The department has seized 42 kg of unhealthy meat and destroyed it.

On immediate inspection by the Food Safety Committee on 17th September 2023, it was found that 200 persons had consumed food from the restaurant on September 16, 2023, of which 42 infected persons are being treated in government and private hospitals and all of them are currently under medical observation.

As many as three food samples were taken from the stored food and have been sent for analysis.

The report is expected by the end of this week. The food safety license of the restaurant was revoked and the restaurant was immediately sealed.

The ban on the sale of Shawarma and grilled chicken has been ordered in the district and the inspection of restaurants across Namakkal and Salem have been instructed.

A team of 13 health inspectors has been formed to monitor the incidents. The department will also undertake imposition of fines for non-standard food quality and storage conditions based on inspection.

The cancellation of the licence and shut down the restaurant has been ordered if the safety standards are not met.

The Health Minister said that already a total of 38,191 inspections have been conducted across Tamil Nadu from April 2023 to August 2023 through the Food Safety Department, of which 1,478 inspections have been conducted in Namakkal district only.

Also, 7,825 food samples have been taken across Tamil Nadu, of which 214 have been taken in Namakkal district.

"In this regard, 1,894 cases have been registered across Tamil Nadu and a fine of Rs 155 crore has been imposed. Of this, 66 cases have been registered in Namakkal district and a fine of Rs 5.79 lakh has been imposed. Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers across Tamil Nadu have been ordered to inspect food items like Shawarma in all districts across Tamil Nadu since 28 August 2023, and around 280 kg of spoiled food items were seized and destroyed and a penalty of Rs 1.77 lakh has been imposed. It is regretted that the death happened despite all the precautionary measures," said the minister.