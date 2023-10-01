Ma Su pays floral tributes to nine victims who died in Nilgiris bus accident

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the nine victims, who died in the Nilgiris bus accident.

The Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government to 40 people undergoing treatment with minor injuries at the Coonoor Government Hospital.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the bus accident. The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

On Saturday, a Tenkasi-bound tourist bus fell into a gorge and toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing eight people.

The toll went up to nine with the death of one more woman today. The victims had arrived in the hilly district for a pleasure trip and were returning home when the mishap occurred.