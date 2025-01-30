Loud noise? Now, complain to district-level panels in TN

CHENNAI: To curb noise pollution and maintain ambient noise levels, the state environment, climate change and forest department has constituted district level authorities. Any person can complain to authorities if noise level exceeds the ambient noise standards by 10 decibels or more.

As per a government order issued by department secretary P Senthilkumar, district authorities will constitute district collectors, superintendents of police, commissioners of police (in their respective jurisdiction), police officers up to the level of deputy superintendent of police (in their jurisdiction) and revenue officers up to the level of sub-collectors/revenue divisional officers.

If any person raises complaints about excess noise levels, authorities will take action against violators as per the provisions of Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules, 2000.

The rules allow ambient noise levels in industrial areas up to 75 decibels during day time and 70 decibels during night time. In commercial areas, the standard noise levels are 65 decibels and 55 decibels during the day and night, respectively. In residential areas, the standard noise levels are 55 decibels and 45 decibels during day and night, respectively. In silent zones, noise levels should be maintained below 50 and 40 decibels during day and night, respectively.

According to the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules, 2000, loud speakers or public address systems should not be used without obtaining written permission from the authority. Loud speakers or a public address system or any sound producing instrument or a musical instrument or a sound amplifier should not be used at night time except in closed premises such as auditoria, conference rooms, community halls, banquet halls, etc., during a public emergency.

Sound emitting construction equipment should not be used or operated during night time in residential areas and silence zones. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning have earmarked industrial, commercial and residential areas. Silent zones are areas within 100m around hospitals, educational institutions and courts.