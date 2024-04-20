Wide variation in Lok Sabha polling percentage leaves analysts, parties confused in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The glaring difference in overall polling percentage in the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu between the data shared by the Tamil Nadu Public Election Department at 7 pm on Friday and the final figure furnished during the wee hours of Saturday raised many an eyebrow in the State.

The overall difference between the two was 2.63 percentage points (72.09% as per Friday 7 pm figures, which went down to 69.49% according to the count at 12.15 am on Saturday).

But it was much more pronounced in the case of some constituencies, especially the ones in Chennai. In the capital city, the polling percentage differs by 9 to 13 percentage points between the two data shared by the authorities in a gap of five hours.

The 7 pm announcement said Chennai Central recorded 67.35%, which was revised to 53.91% later. That is a reduction of more than 13 percentage points. In the case of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, the polling percentage came down to 54.27% from 67.82%, while it was 60.13% and 69.26% in Chennai North constituency.

In the case of overall figures, the data shared by late evening on the day of polling, Friday, said the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu recorded 72.09% voting.

However, there was a sharp decline in polling percentage according to the cumulative data based on the information from District Election Officers and Returning Officers.

It says that 69.49% of the total voters of 6.23 crore cast their votes at 68,321 polling stations in the State.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that the data shared from 9 am and the period update of the polling percentage based on "sample data from some polling stations" and a more accurate figure was updated by 12 am on Saturday. It was based on the information updated by the DEOs and ROs.

Sources in the TN Election Department said that they have been sharing the periodical update (9 am, 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm) based on the sample data.

The usual phenomena would be a difference of polling percentage between provisional data and final figures would be not more than 1 to 1.5 percentage points.

"We will be able to give a final figure, including the postal votes, by this evening (Saturday)," said an official preferrying anonymity.