Two more violation cases filed against Annamalai in Coimbatore

Though the BJP leader claimed that he was not campaigning, but was only greeting the people, who were waiting for long, the Sulur police booked him and supporters on IPC sections for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint by the Sulur police

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 April 2024 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-15 22:00:39.0  )
K Annamalai (Illustration: Varghese Kallada)


COIMBATORE: Two more cases were slapped by police on BJP state president K Annamalai for holding a protest and poll violation in Coimbatore on Sunday night. Annamalai and around 300 party workers, who protested in Ondipudur after police prevented them from proceeding in a permitted route on the grounds that it was past 10 pm.

Though the BJP leader claimed that he was not campaigning, but was only greeting the people, who were waiting for long, the Sulur police booked him and supporters on IPC sections for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint by the Sulur police.

In a separate case, the Singanallur police booked Annamalai for campaigning beyond the permitted hours in Kamatchipuram area.

