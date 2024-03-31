Started preparations for third term, working on big decisions to be made in first 100 days:Modi

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the preparations for the third term has already started. While addressing a mega rally at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days."

"In the last 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he added.

"The 2024 election is not just an election to form the government. The election of 2024 is for a developed India. The 2024 mandate will make India the world's third-largest economic superpower," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi highlighted the progress achieved by the nation in the past 10 years and said that 'India's time has come, India has started.'

"Today, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India. Today India is making unprecedented investment in building infrastructure. Today new opportunities are being created for the youth in every sector. Today the power of women in the country is coming forward with new resolutions. Today India's credibility is at new heights, the whole world is looking at India with awe," he said.

He further said that many initiatives were undertaken by the government towards empowering the poor. "Modi reached here today after fighting the dark days of poverty and that is why Modi understands the sorrow, pain and suffering of every poor person. So I made schemes to address every concern of the poor. We have not only empowered the poor, but we have also given them their self-respect," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising the 'Nari Shakti', PM Modi said, "We made our women entrepreneurs. They are running their own businesses. 10 crore women are now part of the self-help groups. This was Modi's dream and it is Modi's guarantee that 3 crore women will be made lakhpati didis and we are working towards it. This is Modi's guarantee."

He further asserted to completely eradicate poverty as the nation moves towards becoming the third largest economy. "I want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty. I guarantee you, when we become the 3rd largest economy, not only will poverty be eradicated, but a 'new middle class' will fuel India's growth," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc saying, "We started the fight against corruption. They formed the INDI bloc, thinking Modi will start feeling a fear of defeat. But India is my family, and I have nothing to fear." "Now those who have been indulged in corruption are behind bars. They don't get relief even in the Supreme Court," he added.



