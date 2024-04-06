Shah’s TN visit for poll campaign cancelled

CHENNAI: Senior BJP Leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls has been cancelled. BJP sources confirmed that Shah’s visit has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. He was scheduled to hold road shows in Sivaganga, Tenkasi and address a public meeting on Kanniyakumari to canvass votes for the BJP-led NDA candidates. The sources said Shah will definitely visit the State for electioneering at a later date detials of which will be confirmed soon.