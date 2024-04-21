Repolling unlikely in Vengaivayal, says Tiruchy official

TIRUCHY: There is no possibility of re-polling in Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai where the voters boycotted the election, said the Tiruchy Constituency Returning Officer M Pradeep Kumar here on Saturday.

After sealing the strong room where EVMs were stocked, Pradeep Kumar said, the election for the Lok Sabha polls passed on peacefully and 67.42 per cent of votes were registered in the segment and poll percent in the urban areas are less compared to the rural areas.

“Though there were a few issues during the polling, they were rectified soon and the polling continued peacefully thereafter, ', said Pradeep Kumar.

He also said that as many as 21 cases were registered and cash of Rs 5.8 crore, gold, and other valuables worth Rs 8.6 crore were seized while the Model Code of Conduct was in place. “Cases were registered and investigations by the income tax officials are underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the strong rooms are under CCTV surveillance round the clock and the personnel from paramilitary forces are also deputed on security duty.

“There were a few complaints on X handle as a few firms failed to declare holiday during the polling day and we have immediately warned those firms and ensured that they had declared holiday,” he said.

In the meantime, the returning officer said that there was poor polling at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai which falls under the Tiruchy LS constituency and there is no possibility for re-polling in the area, he added.