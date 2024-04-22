Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur

IMPHAL: Repolling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security, officials said on Monday.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

"Voters have been queueing up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which was affected by riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," an election official said.

The repolling began at 7 am.

Fresh polls are being conducted at Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, two each in Bamon Kampu and Irilbung in Kshetrigao constituency and at Khongman Zone V in Thongju in Imphal East district, three in Iroishemba area in Uripok constituency and at Khaidem Makha in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, he said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.