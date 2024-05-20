Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli constituency, inspects polling booths

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Rae Bareli, the constituency from which he is contesting, and offered prayers at Peepaleshwar Hanuman Temple.

Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad, Kerala where he is the sitting MP.

The former Congress Chief reached the Lucknow airport from the National Capital in the morning after which he reached Rae Bareli, where the elections for its representative are taking place, by road.

Rahul Gandhi also inspected some polling booths and met people who had cast their votes.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli where his mother Sonia Gandhi was a five-time MP before taking the Rajya Sabha route to the Parliament this year.

Polling is underway for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

He is also seeking a reelection in Wayanad.

"The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your rights, for the progress of India," Rahul Gandhi posted on 'X'.

"It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP.," he added.

Uttar Pradesh which contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha elections is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began in the early hours of Monday across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, while the counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.