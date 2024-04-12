Rahul campaign: Drones banned in Nellai for 2 days

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli city police commissioner Pa Moorthy has ordered a ban on flying drones in city limits for two days as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is landing in the city to seek votes for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Robert Bruce.

The ban will be in force from Thursday 6 am to Saturday 6 am, as per the order issued by the CoP.

Police have ordered the ban as a precautionary measure as Rahul Gandhi, accorded Z plus security, is taking part in a campaign along with many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.