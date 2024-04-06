Politically, we don’t see BJP as a challenge, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi downplayed BJP’s claims about its growth in the state and said that the dichotomy of the DMK and AIADMK continues. In an interview to Thanthi TV, she said that there was no possibility of the BJP reaching the double figures in terms of vote share in the state You won by a margin of 3.5 lakh votes in 2019. What’s the target this time? How confident are you?

I believe the chances of my victory in Thoothukudi are bright. No target has been set. The aim is to gain people’s support and win.

How is the election contest like in Tamil Nadu? Two or three cornered! BJP claims to be growing in the state…

■ Tamil Nadu has always seen a two-cornered contest between the DMK and AIADMK. It continues. I don’t see the BJP growing beyond the two Dravidian parties. Surveys predict a double-digit vote share for the BJP this time. As far as I know, there is definitely no possibility for it.

Who’s the main contender challenging the DMK in the poll fray?

■ AIADMK. Ideologically, the BJP is on the opposite pole. Politically, we don’t see BJP as a challenge.

They might not upstage you, but do you think the BJP is growing?

They were below NOTA once. They might finish above NOTA this time. They might secure second place in a few constituencies. Every party will go through a degree of growth or decline over time. The vote share could increase by a couple of percentage points. I don’t see a major growth.

There was a wave against PM Narendra Modi in 2019. Will it be fair to say it has subsided in Tamil Nadu now?

■ Wherever I go for campaign and speak about Modi or the BJP, I see a major wave against the BJP. People’s reaction against the BJP is very strong. It is clear in the minds of the people that BJP is anti-Tamil Nadu and it did not do anything for the state people.

Is the AIADMK the rival you wish to have in the poll fray?

■ AIADMK is not the rival we desire. They are our rivals on the field.

Does the DMK and AIADMK have a common agenda to prevent the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu?

■ Beyond that, there is something called Dravidian ideology. Even if there are shortcomings in the AIADMK’s conviction in the ideology, they cannot act beyond that. But, it is true that they supported CAA beyond their ideological conviction.

But, they are opposing CAA now?

■ If they had voted against CAA then, it could have been stopped. But, they didn’t do it. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says they did due to alliance Dharma, does it mean they can give up on our minority brethren?

The AIADMK has stoutly resisted alliance with BJP this time. Yet you insist they are in a secret alliance with the BJP.

■ I would have appreciated it if is true. Till now, EPS does not talk a word about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP. Even if someone in the AIADMK does, it happens to be the second level leaders. So far, the AIADMK leader (EPS) has not levelled any criticism against the BJP.

Responding to DMK’s secret ties charge, the LoP said that they could have had a direct alliance. All said and done, they (AIADMK) also belong to the self-respect Dravidian movement. It is not fair to expect the minorities to support them after they voted in support of CAA and betrayed the minorities.

Is it correct to call CAA anti-Muslim? So far, no Muslim has lost citizenship.

■ All refugees must be seen as human beings. Why select a few countries and also include only people of a few faiths and exclude Muslims. It is definitely discriminatory.

But no Muslim has lost citizenship?

■ You can revoke the citizenship of any person citing any reason. Like the triple talaq law, what punishment are you giving to Hindu and Christian husbands who neglect their family?